Ballavagher Road in Patrick will be closed in the daytime for the best part of three weeks.
The Department of Infrastructure is undertaking drainage works on the road that runs between The Hope, St John's and the Lhoobs Road. The main focus of the work is clearing roadside ditches.
Work began on Monday and is expected to take two to three weeks to complete with the closure order in place up to Friday, August 4.
A DoI spokesperson added: 'In practice this will only be put in operation during the daytime (8am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday) with traffic allowed in the evening and weekends.
'It is hoped that work will be completed before August 4.
'There is the possibility that the road will have to remain closed overnight on one or two days, dependent on whether work needs to be done on the drainage infrastructure that crosses the road surface.
'This will only be known once work is underway.
'Residential access to properties within the closures will be facilitated at all times, although short delays may be experienced passing through the work site.'
Provision has been made to allow the Gran Fondo Isle of Man cycle race to use this road on Sunday.