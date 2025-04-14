A short section of New Castletown Road between Quarterbridge roundabout and the entrance to the National Sports Centre’s outdoor facilities will be closed to all traffic from 6pm tomorrow evening (Tuesday, April 15).
It will be closed while repairs are undertaken to one of the lanes on the roundabout nearest the TT Access Road.
There will be signed diversions in place.
• Traffic between Braddan ( and the West) and Central Douglas or Quarterbridge Road will not be affected
• Traffic between Central Douglas and Quarterbridge Road (and the North) will not be affected
• Traffic between New Castletown Road (and the south) and Central Douglas will be diverted via Groves Road and Pulrose Bridge
• Traffic from New Castletown Road (and the South) for the west or Noble’s Hospital should divert via Saddle Road and Braddan Bridge.
It is expected that this closure order will be lifted before midnight.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure’s highway services team added: ‘These works are being done in the evening to minimise their impact on the travelling public.
‘Please note that these works are in addition to those planned at the northern Quarterbridge roundabout (Quarterbridge Road) on Thursday evening.
‘Although the two sets of works are in the same general area it was considered too disruptive to traffic flows to attempt to do both at the same time.’