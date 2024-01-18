Roads and flights have been disrupted by last night's wintry showers.
The Emergency Services Joint Control Room has said the Mountain Road and West Baldwin Road are currently shut, while the Civil Defence is also reporting the Sloc is closed because of the conditions.
Schools are open.
Buses are unable to serve Ballaragh at this time. All other services are running as normal, but Isle of Man Transport has warned passengers to expect some delays.
Flights have also been cancelled to and from Ronaldsway, with Loganair's services to Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham all scrapped this morning.