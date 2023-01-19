Police have said the King Edward Road in Onchan is now reopen after earlier closing it because of ice.

A chilly start to the day had lead to problems on the roads during Thursday morning's rush hour.

Earlier, a number of vehicles were unable to move in the area of the Whitebridge dip in Onchan.

The following roads still remain closed after Tuesday's snow:

A18 Mountain Road (Ramsey to Creg Ny Baa)

A14 Tholt Y Will Road

B10 Beinney Phott Road (Brandywell Cottage to Mountain Road)

Creg Ny Baa Back Road (Creg Ny Baa to Lonan Church Rd).

These orders are in place until 4.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: 'Please take care when you are out and about, leave plenty of space to the vehicle in front, and leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.'

A yellow weather warning for wintry showers and ice is in place until 10am.