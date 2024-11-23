The Isle of Man has urged the Manx public to only travel if absolutely necessary due to Storm Bert causing road disruptions across the island.
A number of fallen trees have been reported across the island, as a yellow weather warning remains in place for heavy rain and gales.
The Isle of Man Constabulary commented: ‘Most roads across the island are littered with branches and debris due to the weather - please avoid unnecessary journeys and stay home.
‘If you must travel, a number of roads are currently effected by fallen trees.’
These roads include:
- The A3 Main Road is currently completely blocked at Bishops Court, but the Orrisdale Loop can be used to go around it.
- Patrick Road, St Johns
- Main Road Union Mills, partially blocked.
- Foxdale Road near Ard Jekyll.
- A30, St Johns near Saw Mills.
- Glen Helen Bends, passable via car park.
- Flooding between Braaid and St Marks near old Bridge Nurseries.
- A3 to Ramsey, area of Glen Duff, road is currently blocked.
- Raggatt, Peel, passable with care.
- Ballavar Road between The Hope and Archallagan Plantation.
As well as the disruption to roads, events across the island scheduled today have either been postponed or cancelled.
This includes Kirk Braddan’s Christmas Fair, which has now been postponed until December 7, as well as the Noble’s Parkrun which has now been cancelled.
The Colby Methodist Hall Christmas coffee morning has also been cancelled, while Curragh’s Wildlife Park is now closed today.
The Northern Civic Amenity Site in Balladoole, Western Civic Amenity Site and Eastern Civic Amenity Site are also closed.
The scheduled 8:45am Manxman sailing from Douglas to Liverpool has also been cancelled, which means that the return journey to Douglas at 2:30pm will also not go ahead.