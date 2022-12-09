Gritters will be deployed to some of the island's roads in the early hours of Saturday morning after the Met Office issued a warning for ice and snow.
The Department of Infrastructure has said: 'In response to the current weather forecast please beware that the following roads will be gritted from 5.30am tomorrow morning (Saturday, December 10).
A1 Douglas to Peel
A3 Foxdale to Kirk Michael
A2 Ramsey to Onchan Coast Road
A5 Fort North roundabout to Ronaldsway Airport
A24 Fort North to Foxdale (Cooil Road & Foxdale Road)
A18 Mountain Road
The latest weather forecast from Ronaldsway is:
Further scattered wintry showers for the rest of today and tonight, especially over the northern half of island.
Slight accumulations (1-3 cm) will be mainly on high ground, above about 700 feet, although any hail showers overnight could leave small amounts in places lower down.
Later tomorrow morning the wintry showers will become generally isolated.
Ice risk will be present on road surfaces on high ground throughout the period.
On low ground tonight road temperatures are expected to fall to between minus 1 and plus 2 Celsius, depending on breeze and cloud cover. Where roads drop below zero, icy stretches will develop, giving potentially hazardous driving conditions (most likely in sheltered central and eastern spots around dawn).