People are being advised to avoid the area of Glen Mooar near Kirk Michael after a person was injured by a rockfall.
On Sunday evening, a walking group had taken shelter in a cave 1km south of the Glen Mooar car park.
The roof of the cave collapsed on them, leaving one of the members trapped by the rockfall.
The emergency services were called just after 7pm, who with Peel Coastguard sent teams to the scene.
When the rescue team arrived, the walking group of about eight people, had helped the individual out of the cave.
It was reported that the casualty was not trapped in the cave for very long.
The Coastguard said: ‘Once on scene paramedics and coastguards assisted the casualty back to the ambulance.’
The casualty was able to walk with the assistance of the rescue team to the ambulance.
Kevin Scott, rescue team manager, said: ‘As the team was helping the casualty get to the ambulance, there were a number of landslides and rockfalls.
‘The team were deliberately walking away from the cliff face, but there were numerous large rocks coming down.’
Mr Scott said the area was prone to rockfall, and added: ‘We think these recent instances are due to erosion.
‘If you are walking on the coast in the area, that is the north west coast, we recommend that you stay away from cliffs.’
‘It is important to note that landslides and rockfall can take place all over the island, so it is key to always be wary.
‘You can often see where a coast is eroding as there are loose rocks.’