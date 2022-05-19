Ron Berry appointed chair of station

The commercial radio station 3FM has been bought by Irish businesspeople Ciara O’Connor and Sean Ashmore, who have interests in radio stations in Ireland.

Ron Berry, the former boss of 3FM, has now been appointed chair of the board of directors of the station.

The appointment comes as part of a number of developments at the company which also sees 3FM becoming part of a wider network of broadcasting services that includes several Irish radio stations.

As part of the station’s new ownership, Ciara O’Connor has joined the board of directors and brings experience from her connection with the Irish industry-wide training organisation ‘Learning Waves’.

3FM started broadcasting in 2004 and operates a contemporary music radio station, aimed at the island’s over-35s.

One of the original shareholders, Mr Berry acquired a majority stake in the company in 2011. He expanded the station to include video production and more content online.

He said: ‘We have been successful in growing our radio market share and delivered on our strategy of developing multimedia services. As I move on to a new senior role in the business, I am so proud of the team at 3FM.