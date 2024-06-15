The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer has awarded Ron Berry with a commendation for services to charitable causes in the Isle of Man.
Mr Berry has contributed to a number of fundraising campaigns for several charities, and is best known as the founder of independent local radio station 3FM.
He was also the managing director of an advertising and promotions firm for 17 years.
A spokesperson from Government House said: ‘In his various roles, Mr Berry has worked with and supported numerous local charities and causes, increasing awareness of fundraising opportunities and helping the community to connect and raise millions of pounds.
‘In particular, he has supported Isle of Man Hospice, the Children’s Centre and Isle of Man Relay for Life.
‘He was founding member of Onchan Rotary club where he served as president, working alongside club members to host charity events.’
Mr Berry will be presented with his award from the Lieutenant Governor later this month.