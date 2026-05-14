The Rotary Club of Onchan has recently updated the signage on a footpath it helped build in the village 25 years ago.
In 2001, members of the club embarked on a project to design and build the path that links Molly Quirk's Glen to Groudle Glen underneath the Whitebridge Road.
This underpass allows walkers to move between the two glens, without the danger of crossing the busy road.
To mark the 25th anniversary of this project, a new sign was commissioned and installed at the entrance to the pathway, the previous wooden sign having rotted away.
The club wish to acknowledge those Rotarians and friends who worked on the original project and would also like to thank staff from Onchan District Commissioners, who arranged for the installation of the new sign.