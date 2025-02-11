The Roundhouse is set to offer skating sessions specifically for girls, women and people from groups such as the LGBTQ+ community.
The sessions have been organised by ‘Gal Skate’, an organisation in the island who offer skateboarding and roller skate sessions for any age or gender.
Gal Skate is run by Ali Mellor, currently the island’s only female skateboard coach.
Starting when she was younger, Ali took a break from skateboarding and picked it up again when her daughter Ivy started at six years old.
Currently, Gal Skate offer weekly classes all over the island, popping up in Ramsey, Laxey and Douglas and making use of the numerous different outdoor skating facilities free of use to the public.
The Roundhouse in Braddan will be hosting the skaters on Saturday.
Gal Skate’s aim is to ensure that people who may not feel comfortable attending a mixed gender session still have the chance to give skating a go, whether it be on blades or on a board.
Ali told Island Life: ‘On February 15, people can expect to learn the basics of skateboarding and building confidence on a skateboard.
‘I was working at The Shred House (the island’s only indoor skatepark) and noticed not many women, girls and LGBTQ+ people were skating.
‘It’s vital to host sessions like this for women, girls and LGBTQ+ people so that everyone is included in this amazing sport that is still a minority sport, even though it’s an Olympic sport now, with Great Britain’s own Olympic medal skateboarder Sky Brown a young girl.’
During February half-term, there will be another session which will be open to everyone including men and boys.
Equipment is available for people to use during the sessions, however it is limited and donations of equipment and facilities are always welcomed to help continue growing the sport in the island.
The Roundhouse sessions will run over the course of four weeks between 5pm and 6pm on Saturdays.
Ali has trained in Paris skateboarding at an in-person leadership camp, as well as being part of the official skateboarding governing body in the UK.
She has a coaching qualification, and has since been appointed a ‘roll model’ which is an organisation that promotes all abilities being able to skate.
‘My ethos is that skateboarding is for all’, Ali added.
You can find further information and join waiting lists through Facebook at ‘Gal Skate’.