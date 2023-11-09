Roy worked as a farmer at Billown Farm for 70 years, retiring in November 2017.
While being the Captain of the Parish of Malew since 1996, Mr Gelling was also the president of the Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association (IOMBSA).
In April 2020, Roy was awarded with the lifetime achievement award at the Isle of Man Sports Awards, after not missing a league game in 65 years.
A minute's silence was observed before all Isle of Man snooker league matches on the evening of Wednesday, November 8.
In a tribute published by the IOMBSA, it reads: 'As a billiards and snooker community, we say goodbye today to a beloved member and influential figure in our midst.
'Roy Gelling’s impact on the IOMBSA was tremendous, and his presence brought a wealth of knowledge, passion, and excitement to the association.
'What Roy accomplished as IOMBSA President will live on in the annals of our organisation’s history. His influence as a leader and his dedication to the sport will be long remembered by those in the game and others who simply enjoy it for what it is.
'May his memory serve to motivate us to keep Roy’s values of friendship and fair play alive in the world. Let us join together in mourning and in remembering the wonderful life of a man who touched the lives of everyone he met via the world of sports.
'Our deepest sympathies go out to Roy’s loved ones on hearing of his untimely departure.'
You can listen to a Culture Vannin interview with Roy where he discusses many interesting stories about his life as a farmer and snooker player, by clicking here.