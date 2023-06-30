Royal Avenue is to be shut for two days next week as it is treated with micro asphalt.
The Department of Infrastructure have said that the Onchan road will be closed to traffic on July 3rd and 4th from 9am to 3pm.
The times are to avoid conflict with school buses and commuter traffic.
The road may possibly be shut on July 5 if work isn't complete over the two days.
Parking will be suspended on Royal Avenue while the work takes place.
Vehicular access for residents will be maintained but delays are likely while surfacing operations are underway, and access for pedestrians will not be affected.
School buses will run as normal through Royal Avenue.
If anyone has any queries the DOI have said to contact Kiely Bros’ Customer Services Team on 0121 772 3800 or [email protected]