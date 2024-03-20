Queen Camilla will travel to the Isle of Man today to officially confer city status on Douglas.
Her Royal Highness is expected to land at Ronaldsway Airport later today where she will be greeted by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, Chief Constable Russ Foster, and Captain of the Parish of Malew Peter Quayle.
The party will then travel directly to Douglas City Hall, with a scheduled arrival time of 12.45 pm, and will be greeted by Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare, Council Leader Claire Wells, and Chief Officer Kathy Rice.
Once inside, the Queen will deliver a speech on behalf of His Majesty the King and present the Letters Patent conferring city status on the Borough of Douglas.
At 1.30 pm, the party will take the short drive to Government House in Onchan, where the Queen will be met by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, Deputy Chief Minister and Middle MHK Jane Poole-Wilson, President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC, and Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson MHK.
Once at Government House, the Queen will take the time to meet with representatives from a range of organisations, charities, and community groups from across the island.
The visit will conclude shortly after 3pm when Her Majesty will travel back to Ronaldsway Airport.
