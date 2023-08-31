A selection of games from the forthcoming Rugby World Cup will be shown on a big screen in Castletown Square.
It follows the popularity of the screening of the recent Women's World Cup final in the area.
Castletown Commissioners has teamed up with Bushy's Brewery and ELS to once again install the big screen in the ancient capital.
A spokesperson from the local authority said: 'We plan to screen all the thrilling home nations and knock out games on the massive "Bushyvision" screen in Market Square.
'We've also got some amazing live music performances lined up, featuring Mad Daddy and The MotherFunkers, before the England versus Argentina game on Saturday, September 9.
'We are not under any illusions that a two-month event may be impacted by the Manx weather so we will try and make a firm decision at the start of the each week if the weather looks like it may affect play.'
More details regarding which specific fixtures will be shown will be released shortly, but the first match screened in the square will be the tournament opener between France and New Zealand next Friday evening (September 8).