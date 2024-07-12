Rushen Heritage Trust will celebrate its 10th birthday at a special event later this month.
The charity was founded in 2014 by Hugh and Sandra Davidson of Port Erin, following a public meeting at Port St Mary Town Hall to assess the interest in setting up a heritage group for the sheading of Rushen.
On Thursday, July 25, the public is once again invited to Port St Mary Town Hall, this time to help celebrate a decade of heritage projects, which have included many exhibitions, the publication of seven books, an annual season of talks, and the opening of Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, Port Erin, three years ago.
The event will run from midday until 6pm and entry is free. It will feature small displays from previous exhibitions, including Rushen Internment Camp, Milner Tower, Port Erin Marine Laboratory, and a look at the tourism heyday of the south.
Robert Graham, chairman of Rushen Heritage Trust, said: ‘We hope this event will bring together all those who have been involved with the Trust over the last 10 years, those who have enjoyed our exhibitions and books, and those who have not yet discovered us, but who would like to know more about what we do.
‘We have come a long way in the last decade, following that first public meeting. There have been some notable exhibitions and books on subjects ranging from World War Two internment to marking the 150th anniversary of the building of Milner Tower.
‘The opening of Rushen Heritage Centre in June 2021 was a major milestone for the Trust, giving us a space to host exhibitions and sell our books and merchandise, and providing much-needed storage space. During the winter months it opens as a “warm space” for a few hours each week, supporting the community.
‘As well as looking back over the last 10 years, we are keen to look to the future, to see how the Trust can develop its ties with the community and help celebrate Rushen’s heritage.’
The event on July 25 also provides an opportunity to learn about volunteering with Rushen Heritage Trust, either in the heritage centre, or as one of the team which organises projects each year.
‘We have been lucky to have had so many dedicated volunteers over the years,’ said Mr Graham.
‘As a charity, we rely on volunteers – they are the backbone of everything we do, and we could not have achieved anywhere near the success we have enjoyed without the hard work of everyone who has played a part.
‘Obviously, people’s circumstances change as time goes by, and so we are always on the lookout for new volunteers to join us – and the celebration is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested to come along and meet the team.’
For more about Rushen Heritage Trust, contact heritage coordinator John Quirk by emailing [email protected] or phoning 464634.