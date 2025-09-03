The head and deputy head teacher at Rushen Primary School are leaving their roles.
Head Suzanne Owens and deputy Miss H Wardman were seconded to other duties with immediate effect in July last year.
The move came just days after an inspection team visited Rushen Primary as part of the new school validation quality assurance process.
Head teacher of Scoill Phurt le Moirrey Simon Murphy has taken on the additional role of acting executive head at Rushen Primary.
In a letter to parents on the first day of term, Mr Murphy said the Department of Education, Sport and Culture has confirmed the deputy head has retired from their role and left the department on August 31.
And Mr Murphy said that Ms Owens will also be leaving her role as head teacher and will be leaving the department at the end of the year.
He said that for the remainder of her service, she will be seconded to the National Association of Head Teachers, undertaking her union duties as branch secretary for the Isle of Man and North West region.
Mr Murphy said the department thanked the two for their service and extended its best regards for the future.
The report of the validation inspection has still not been published on the school’s website.
Last month the NAHT withdrew planned industrial action after it reached an agreement with the DESC over a collective dispute.
The dispute came after the union raised concerns about the department’s handling of disciplinary procedures and the treatment of union representatives.
Rob Kelsall, assistant general secretary, claimed there were examples of schools leaders being suspended for 10 months and then facing further ‘baseless’ allegations despite there being no case to answer.
It is understood that the position of Ms Owens and the deputy head were among the examples highlighted by the union.