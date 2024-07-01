The head and deputy head of Rushen Primary School have been seconded to other duties - and the head of Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey is to take over until further notice.
Parents were advised of the move in a letter sent today (Monday) by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
Suzanne Owens took over as head teacher at Rushen Primary in September 2017. Deputy head is Miss H Wardman.
Head teacher of Scoill Phurt le Moirrey is Simon Murphy who was appointed last year.
The move comes just days after Rushen Primary took part in the pilot for the new school validation quality assurance process, with the validation team visiting the school on June 27 and 28.
The letter from DESC reads: ‘The department would like to inform you that the current head teacher and deputy head teacher will be absent from school as they are seconded to other duties within the department until the end of term.
‘To ensure the smooth running of the school and the continuity of learning for your children, the department has arranged for Mr Simon Murphy to oversee leadership within Rushen School on a temporary basis from Monday, July 1 2024 until further notice.
‘Mr Murphy is an experienced leader, who is currently the head teacher of Scoill Phurt le Moirrey.
‘He will continue to fulfil his duties at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey, as well as providing leadership support and guidance to the staff and pupils at Rushen School.
‘He is looking forward to meeting you and your children and working with you to ensure the best possible outcomes for them.
‘Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.’
A letter sent today to parents at Port St Mary school said that Mr Murphy’s additional role ‘will not impact his position or oversight at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey, which remains his priority’.