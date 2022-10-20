Russ Foster announced as the new Chief Constable
The police have announced that Deputy Chief Constable of the West Yorkshire Police, Russ Foster, will be the new Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary.
Mr Foster will join the Constabulary as Chief Constable Designate in the post of Deputy Chief Constable in February 2023 until he takes over from Chief Constable Gary Roberts on April 1 2023.
Mr Foster said: ‘I feel extremely privileged to become the next Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary and I’m really looking forward to the unique challenge of ensuring that the Isle of Man continues to be the safest place in the British Isles.
‘Mr Roberts has an esteemed reputation and I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside him prior to his retirement.’
Mr Foster joined West Yorkshire Police as Assistant Chief Constable in September 2014 after previously serving at all ranks, including Assistant Chief Constable across three forces in the East Midlands Region.
He also undertook a secondment to Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary as a Lead Staff Office to Her Majesty’s Inspector.
Mr Roberts said: ‘I know how much rigour the department has applied to the search to find my replacement.
‘The very fact that Russ Foster has emerged from this shows he has all the qualities necessary to ensure that the Isle of Man Constabulary will continue to thrive and improve.’
Mr Foster is a trained, accredited and experienced Counter Terrorism Commander, Specialist Strategic Firearms Commander, Strategic Public Order Commander and Sporting Events Commander.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said: ‘I am looking forward to welcoming Mr Foster to the Island.
‘His extensive knowledge and experience will be pivotal in continuing to develop our police force to ensure we are an Island where people feel safe and supported.’
