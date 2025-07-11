Douglas Council has received planning approval for its £1.4m Marine Garden renovation scheme.
The local authority’s project will see a new play area for children with inclusive equipment and an ‘urban sports’ area with new seating.
The city council put the application forward in February this year following two rounds of public consultation which 600 people attended.
It says ‘careful consideration’ has been given to the designs of each garden to mitigate ‘potential’ future flooding.
The local authority has previously said it hopes that a ‘sympathetic’ scheme will help the promenade become more utilised.
Plans across gardens four and five, include a shipwreck climbing frame which will be ‘adapted’ for the sea environment, as well as new seating and wheelchair friendly access.
The council says it will support ‘sensory, exploratory and social play’.
Approval has also been granted to revamp Queen’s Gardens at the end of the promenade.
The beach huts, toilet block and the IRIS building would be retained as part of the plan.
But a new decked seating area will be installed by the huts along with a water feature.
Benches and covered seating have also been included, whilst ‘play boulders’ would be installed for children in the garden.
The promenade scheme has been undertaken by Douglas Council following Storm Barra in 2021 which damaged parts of the sunken gardens.
When the plans were submitted back in February, Douglas City Council’s Claire Wells said: ‘In a nutshell, the public spoke and we listened.
‘Over the two in-depth consultation engagement events, we captured as many views as possible and managed to talk to nearly 600 people face-to-face, while more than 120 questionnaires were completed.
‘The general feedback was positive and proposals were warmly received with some caveats that have been addressed going forward.’