After spending the week rubbing shoulders with the world’s best at Wimbledon, Billy Harris has returned to the Isle of Man, and reckons a trip to Castletown and Albany Tennis Clubs might just be the motivation he needs to push for another Grand Slam run later this year.
The 30-year-old, who made island sporting history by winning his first Grand Slam singles match at SW19 last week, was back on home turf in the sunshine at the NSC in Douglas.
And while the strawberries and cream might’ve been swapped for chips, cheese and gravy, Harris seemed perfectly content to be back where it all began.
‘Yeah, great to be back,’ he grinned.
‘Especially when the weather's like this.
‘Wimbledon was good, made it to the second round in the singles and doubles, which was one step further than last year.
‘So take the positives and hopefully go again better next year.’
Then came an entertaining doubles run with fellow Brit Marcus Willis, including a memorable win over Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Bublik, before bowing out to last year’s champions in a tight second-round clash.
‘Me and Marcus had one good win in the first round,’ Harris said. ‘Then we had a good match against the guys that won it last year – tough draw, but I thought we played well.’
But it was his return to the Manx courts that really lit up his post-Wimbledon week.
Billy’s been spotted back at his old stomping grounds in Castletown and Albany, where the next generation of tennis talent was all too eager to grab a selfie, or a few forehands, with the island’s top player.
‘I’ve been up there a few times – great to see so many kids keen and practising,’ he said. ‘Signed a few tennis balls too.
‘It’s good to see people following it and hopefully inspiring a few to keep playing.’
If that wasn’t enough of a welcome home, Castletown Tennis Club even awarded Billy lifetime membership.
‘Yeah, went down there on Tuesday, Neil Ronan and the committee kindly gave me membership for life!
‘Played a few tie-breaks with the kids – some really good juniors coming through.’
Asked if he feels pressure inspiring the island’s tennis hopefuls, Harris was relaxed: ‘It’s not pressure, it’s just great to see them all buzzing to play.’
As for his own path, he was quick to praise the role local clubs played in his development: ‘Massively. They’re easily accessible.
‘We do need a few more coaches to help with the numbers, but some kids are going away to compete – hopefully they can follow in my footsteps.’
‘It’s always a great atmosphere [at the Island Games],’ he said.
‘I think the tennis was here this year as Orkney didn’t have the setup, Charlotte Clarke won that, I believe.
‘Good luck to all the Manx athletes going over – hopefully they smash it.’
With Wimbledon in the rear-view mirror (for now) and the courts of Albany and Castletown buzzing again, it’s clear Billy’s not just playing for himself, he’s playing for the next Manx kid dreaming of Centre Court.