The 8.45am sailing eventually left just before 10am.
A spokesperson for the Steam Packet said: 'The 8.45am departure this morning was delayed due to one of the vessel’s Marine Evacuation System bowsing-in lines coming adrift from its securing as the vessel lifted off the pier on departure.
‘This is a critical piece of safety equipment which requires restowing using a shore crane before the vessel can proceed to sea. This will be investigated and measures put in place to ensure it is unlikely to occur again.’
'Two crew were lifted on a crane to fix the issue before she was able to get underway.'