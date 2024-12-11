The ferry operator says the cancellations and changes to the crossings, that impact sailings from early tomorrow morning (Thursday) until Saturday morning, are due to ‘tidal conditions in Heysham Port’.
Tomorrow evening’s (Thursday) 7.45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been axed, along with its overnight return.
Here’s all the changes as the Steam Packet have updated passengers:
Thursday
Tomorrow morning’s overnight 3.30am return from Heysham to Douglas will now leave the Lancashire port at 4am.
Passengers are asked to check-in no later than 3.15am.
Manxman’s 8.30am sailing to Heysham on Thursday will now depart Douglas at 9am, with passengers asked to check in no later than 8.15am.
Tomorrow afternoon’s return sailing, originally scheduled to depart Heysham at 1.45pm, will now depart more than two hours later at 4pm.
Passengers are asked to check-in no later than 3:15pm.
Thursday evening’s sailing from Douglas to Heysham is now cancelled.
Friday
All of Friday’s sailings are also impacted by the tidal conditions in Heysham.
The overnight 1.45am return crossing from Heysham to Douglas has been cancelled.
Friday’s Douglas to Heysham crossing scheduled for 8.45am will now depart an hour earlier, leaving Douglas at 7.45am.
The 2.15pm sailing to Douglas will depart Heysham at 1.30pm, with passengers asked to check-in no later than 12.45pm.
The evening sailing to Heysham will leave half an hour earlier than planned, setting sail at 7.15pm.
Saturday
The overnight 2.15am Manxman crossing to Douglas will now depart Heysham at 1.45am. Passengers are asked to check-in no later than 1am.
Earlier this week the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said it’s pulling out all the stops to get services back on track following significant disruptions caused by Storm Darragh over the weekend.
All of Saturday’s Manxman sailings were cancelled due to extreme weather conditions, with wind speeds of over 75mph recorded at Douglas Harbour.
However, as the storm abated, the Manxman resumed operations on Sunday with a sailing to Liverpool, followed by an overnight trip to Heysham.
To further alleviate the backlog, the Ben-my-Chree has been brought into action.
Pre-positioned in Heysham before the storm, the Ben is running freight-only sailings alongside the Manxman.