The Salvation Army has opened its newly refuribished church and community centre in the Isle of Man Business Park.
Following an extensive refurbishment and the building of a new multi-purpose hall, UK leaders of The Salvation Army cut the ribbon at a recent launch event to officially open the new facility. The Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, was also present at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
A special event was also held at Government House to celebrate the opening, attended by the Salvation Army’s territorial leaders in the UK, commissioners Jenine and Paul Main, as well as Salvation Army church leaders for the Isle of Man, captain Dylan and Rachael Nieuwoudt.
A spokesperson from the Salvation Army said: ‘The aim is to create a sustainable home for The Salvation Army in the Isle of Man which enables the church and charity to support the faith community and serve the whole island through various social expressions.
‘The front of the building incorporates a large, glazed façade to maximise natural daylight, provides solar gain during winter and facilitates natural ventilation, while the inside features underfloor heating.’
A weekly activity programme taking place at the church and community centre includes a debt advice service, practical assistance for people struggling with the cost of living, a parent and toddler group and a drop-in session for people who may be experiencing loneliness and isolation.
Captain Dylan Nieuwoudt said: ‘Ensuring that environmental and sustainability factors were included in the original plans was very important to us.