Sam Barks back on TV

Manx stage star Samantha Barks was on TV screens across the UK last weekend.

The 31-year-old joined musical theatre legend Elaine Paige and fellow stage star Trevor Dion Nicholas on the judging panel for ITV’s All Star Musicals.

The singing contest, hosted by John Barrowman, sees six celebrities compete to be crowned All Star Musicals’ Champion.

The episode saw English international rugby player Danny Care, actress Jacqueline Jossa – best known for playing Lauren Branning in EastEnders – and TV presenter Michaela Strachan amongst others compete for the title.

Samantha is currently covering for Elaine on BBC Radio 2 every Sunday from 1-3pm.