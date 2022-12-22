A charity is looking for new volunteers in the island to join its support teams for the new year.
Isle of Man Samaritans is the Manx branch of the UK charity that provides 24/7 emotional support for those struggling to cope and works to prevent suicide.
It’s looking to recruit volunteers for its Listening and Support teams in 2023.
Island branch director Mike Nudd said: ‘We are looking for new volunteers to join our growing team.
‘We already have close to 70 hard-working volunteers at our branch who are either listening or support volunteers.
‘They all do a great job in their individual roles, but we always need more people to help.
‘Many people will be looking at their New Year’s Resolutions and if helping others is something you are interested, then volunteering for the Isle of Man Samaritans could be for you.’
The Isle of Man branch was founded in 1979 by a group of local volunteers to help those people in need and celebrated its 43rd anniversary earlier in the year.
As the charity has developed over time, in addition to supporting individuals, the volunteers of Isle of Man Samaritans also work closely with companies, associations, clubs, and societies who can benefit from its free Learn to Listen sessions as well as general presentations about the work of Samaritans and the support available.
The charity also regularly attends local events in the island to support the wider local community.
‘So, if you are thinking about it or even just wondering what we do, please get in touch.
‘Opportunities are available for listening volunteers as well as for those who would prefer to support the branch in other ways such as outreach or administration.
‘Training and mentoring are provided for all roles with the training for listening volunteers being quite extensive.
‘We are looking forward to growing our team in the hope that we will be able to reach out to even more people who may need our help.’
To find out more about volunteering with Isle of Man Samaritans, email [email protected] or visit the Samaritans website.
The charity gives people ways to cope and the skills to be there for others, as well as ‘encourages, promotes and celebrates those moments of connection between people that can save lives’.
It also offers listening and support to people and communities in times of need, with the charity responding to a call for help every 10 seconds.
Samaritans says that every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, and the charity’s vision is that fewer people die by suicide, which is why it works ‘tirelessly’ to reach more people and make suicide prevention a priority.