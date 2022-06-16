Samaritans’ Outreach Team supports road racing community

Isle of Man Samaritans were on hand to support the road racing community during this year’s TT fortnight.

A team of the charity’s volunteers were based at the Grandstand, alongside the Samaritans green van, to raise awareness of Samaritans 24/7 emotional support.

Sinead Nudd, Samaritans outreach deputy said: ‘This year myself and my fellow volunteers spent lots of time at the Grandstand for both practice week and TT week.

‘The purpose of basing ourselves there was to raise awareness of the charity and what services it provides, but most importantly to talk to anyone, whether it be riders, marshals, or members of the public, who needed someone to talk to, particularly given the sensitive nature of motorsport.

‘We had lots of great conversations with a variety of people about what we do and the 24/7 support we provide.’

Samaritans has been operating in the Isle of Man for 43 years this year and continues to provide ongoing support to anyone in emotional distress or who is struggling to cope.

The charity is also keen to continue to work with companies, associations, clubs, and societies who can benefit from free Learn to Listen sessions as well as general presentations about the work of Samaritans and the support available.

Sinead added: ‘As everyone on the Island is aware, sad and tragic events have happened during this year’s TT racing.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to say that if you have been affected by anything you’ve seen or heard and would like someone to talk to, then please do get in touch with Samaritans.

‘There is always someone on the end of the phone or email who can provide support to you – we are here to listen and help you work through what’s on your mind.’