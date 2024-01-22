Sanders Farms won the Overall Silage Master award at this year’s Manx Grassland Society’s annual dinner and prize presentation evening.
This year’s judge Alan Webster, formerly of Massey Feeds, said that he had never seen anybody make that many bales for that many cows before!
But it is a system that, against the odds, the team at Sanders have perfected and made it work for them and for the second time in a row have been awarded the top award for the night.
This year’s judges, sponsored by Massey Feeds and McKeown Haulage, were Will McNeice and Alan Webster.
In total they visited seven different selected farms over the two-day period with chairman Will Cain.
The farms were a mixture of dairy, beef and sheep, baled and clamp silage.
By judging each individual farm’s methodology and analysis of the silage, animal health, farm efficacy, sustainability and overall performance they were able to narrow it down to the award winners.
On the evening between visiting days judge Will McNeice gave a slideshow presentation about his family’s dairy farm in North Wales.
Milking 600 cross-bred cows on a grazing system there were lots of similarities in the challenges the farm faces with the Isle of Man’s.
However, he explained how the milk processors rules had recently changed and how they are now changing the calving pattern to maximise the contracts potential and enable to farm to remain sustainable for future times.
This year’s dinner was held at the Palace Hotel in Douglas and, with 120 guests, it was the largest to society has seen for a long time.
Aside form the silage competition the other main awards are judged by local farmer judges who gave a round up of the entries before announcing the winner in each category.
The society thanked all the sponsors for the prizes, each entrant and judge for each competition and the support that the Manx farming community show to the society.
Prize Winners 2024
Dairy grassland management – Jacob Duggan
Beef & sheep grassland management – Donna Grant
Overall grassland management – Jacob Duggan
Best forage crop – David and Rob Cooil
Best hay – Chris Martin
Best reseeds – Jim Caley
Best haylage – Alan Radcliffe
Big bale silage – Sanders Farms
Best whole crop – Harry Best
Best big bale analysis – Sanders Farms
Best clamp analysis – Glendown Farm
Best contractor – Kenny Coole Ltd
John Harris Award – David & Sarah Quayle
Best silage utilisation – Jack Garrett
Best kept pit – Will Duggan
Best set up – Seamus Doolan
First place silage competition – Glendown Farm Ltd
Overall Silage Master – Sanders Farms Ltd