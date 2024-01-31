And the boss behind the business hopes to get an alcohol licence for the new venture as part of a plan to host evening events.
If approved, the shop/cafe would operate Monday to Saturday, with events, which the documents say could be ‘such as small live music performances, music theme nights, art exhibitions and film screenings etc’, would take place on selected evenings.
The application says: ‘Within 200 metres of the premises, on the high street and around the Villa Marina, there are similar businesses; Sam Webbs – Pubic House, Sir Norman’s – Hotel Bar and Restaurant Davisons Ice Cream – Cafe and Ice Cream Parlour, Frank Matchams – Bar and Restaurant, IOM Tattoo – Cafe and Tattoo Shop
‘We feel that this is an appropriate location for our business.
'Although, our combination of cafe and events space will make us unique in the area.’