The 'Santa's on a Bike' charity ride is set to go ahead on December 8, with this year's ride having a brand new route.
The annual race 'will see hundreds of motorbike fans gather for a merry motorcade and festive celebration', all in aid of Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
The event will begin at 9am, with food, drink and entertainment on offer before all riders will set off at 10am.
The event's organisers, 'plan.com', has confirmed that the ride will once again begin at the TT Grandstand in Douglas.
However, a change in route this year will see Santa progress to Ballig Bridge where he will head left to Peel.
The riders involved will then head towards St. Johns before turning right at Tynwald and down through Foxdale.
The ride will then continue towards the Braaid in Marown and then make a left at Cooil Roundabout, before eventually ending up at the traditional finish line at Rebecca House.
Nicola Patterson, event organiser at plan.com, said: 'Despite last year's weather conditions forcing us to cancel the event, we hope to see an even greater number of riders and spectators joining in this time around.
'As always, we’re so grateful for the support we receive, from the riders and spectators to local company sponsorship and the Isle of Man Constabulary.
'The Isle of Man is the home of motorcycling, so it’s the perfect place to bring everyone together to spread some festive cheer in aid of such a worthwhile cause.'
A spokesperson from plan.com said: 'The festive spirit is not limited to our riders alone.
'One of the most enchanting aspects of the motorcade of merriness is the incredible creativity and dedication displayed by our riders through their costumes and bike decorations.
'From sparkling tinsel to Rudolph teddies, our riders go all out to spread the holiday cheer. So, be sure to make your way to a part of the route near you on this magical December morning.'
John Knight, CEO of Hospice Isle of Man, added: 'Santa’s on a Bike is such an exciting event and is a firm favourite of ours.
'We look forward to it throughout the year and we’re beyond grateful to the public for their support and to plan.com for choosing Rebecca House to be the event’s chosen charity.
'It’s one that we always make sure to get the children of Rebecca House involved in, and they always have a fantastic day.'