Tomorrow morning’s Manxman sailing to Heysham has been cancelled because of the forecast high winds.
The Steam Packet’s flagship is currently in the Lancashire port, but is returning to the island in the early hours of tomorrow morning after the sailing was brought forward to 1.30am to avoid the worst of the weather.
The cancellation of the 8.45am crossing means the return sailing at 2.15pm is also cancelled.
A decision on the Manannan’s 7.15am journey to Liverpool will be made no later than 5.45am. This will have a bearing on the day’s later sailings to and from Merseyside.
A decision on whether the Manxman will make Saturday evening’s 7pm trip to Belfast will be made no later than 5pm.
Further disruption to Sunday’s sailings is also expected with Storm Kathleen set to batter the island.