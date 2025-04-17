Helen Green recently retired from her role as a Lunchtime Ancillary at Ballacottier Primary School after 27 years of dedicated service.
A Lunchtime Ancillary is a support role which focuses on assisting with lunchtime tasks at schools such as supervising children.
She joined the school when it opened in 1997 and quickly became a valued and familiar face to generations of pupils, staff and families.
Headteacher Riss Forrester said Mrs Green brought ‘warmth and kindness’ to all at the school and would be ‘greatly missed’.
The school said Mrs Green’s hard work and commitment have helped create a welcoming environment for countless children over the years and wished her a very happy retirement.