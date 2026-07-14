Staff and pupils have celebrated Onchan School’s 150th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the history of one of the Isle of Man’s longest-standing primary schools.
The celebrations culminating with the burying of a time capsule, offering a snapshot of life at the school in 2026 and creating a lasting legacy for the future.
It included artwork created by every child in the school alongside photographs and current newspapers.
The anniversary celebrations were the culmination of several weeks of learning and special events, with children exploring what life was like 150 years ago while also considering how schools and learning may look in the future.
Through a range of engaging activities, pupils gained a deeper understanding of the school's rich heritage and its place within the local community.
As part of their anniversary learning, children enjoyed a variety of immersive experiences, including a Victorian School Day, where they stepped back in time to experience education as it would have been in the late 1800s.
Pupils also took part in educational visits to Douglas Bay Horse Tramway and Groudle Glen Railway, helping them to better understand how people travelled and lived in years gone by.
The whole school community embraced a special ‘150km for 150 Years’ challenge.
Children were encouraged to complete 150km through a range of physical activities, while staff went above and beyond, collectively accumulating more than 15,000km in support of the anniversary celebrations.
The school's outdoor learning area has also been transformed as part of the anniversary project.
Working alongside the Manx Wildlife Trust, children helped design and create a new bug hotel to encourage local wildlife.
A commemorative pebble pathway, featuring the names of every child and member of staff, has been installed to mark this historic occasion.
During the summer, the area will be further enhanced with the addition of a pergola, creating a dedicated outdoor classroom space for future generations of learners.
On the anniversary day itself, a special exhibition was held for invited guests, former pupils and staff, parents, and members of the wider community.
The exhibition, which was very well attended, showcased the remarkable changes the school has undergone over the past 150 years, as well as celebrating the learning and projects undertaken by pupils during the anniversary celebrations.
Children also enjoyed taking part in a colouring competition and a historical treasure hunt.
No celebration would be complete without a special treat, and pupils were delighted to enjoy a visit from Manx Whippy, who provided ice creams for everyone.
The celebrations concluded with a tea party on the school playground, bringing together pupils, staff and families to reflect on 150 years of learning, friendship and community spirit.
Reflecting on the occasion, school head teacher Jo Richardson described the anniversary as a fitting celebration of Onchan School’s proud history and a chance to look forward to an exciting future.
She said: ‘The event highlighted not only the school's enduring place at the heart of the community but also the enthusiasm, creativity and sense of belonging shared by generations of pupils past and present.’