A Castletown resident has drawn on more than a decade of research and 16 years working at Castle Rushen to write a new book charting the history of one of the Isle of Man's most recognisable landmarks.
Jackie Sloane’s new book, ‘Castle Rushen: The Story of a Great Castle and the People Who Lived, Ruled and Worked Within Its Walls’, explores more than 800 years of the castle's history, from its Norse origins through Scottish, English and Manx rule, while also focusing on the lives of the people connected to the fortress over the centuries.
Jackie first began making notes for the project 13 years ago while still working at Castle Rushen.
She joined the site as a 17-year-old attendant in 1998 before spending eight years in the role and a further eight years as supervisor and custodian, overseeing the castle and, for a period, other heritage sites in Castletown.
During the quieter winter months she also worked behind the scenes repairing displays, creating new exhibits and maintaining the historic site.
Now running Happy Hounds, a full-time dog walking business, Jackie completed the book in her spare time over many years.
‘I thought it was finished a few years ago, but then I began editing and it became about 50 percent longer,’ she said.
‘There are so many different topics in its history and many more within each of them, so in recent years it has been days off and some evenings trying to get it finished.’
Although her years working at Castle Rushen provided a strong foundation of knowledge, she carried out additional research into subjects including the island's medieval rulers, historic battles and the transportation period.
Jackie said she believes Castle Rushen is one of the Isle of Man's most important historic sites.
‘The castle covers over 800 years of history, and tells the story of what was going on in the Isle of Man, along with the island’s connections and importance to what was taking place in British history throughout those times,’ Jackie explained.
‘It is one of the most complete medieval castles in Europe and we are incredibly fortunate to have it on our doorstep.
‘Having worked at the castle for 16 years, I felt it was a story which deserved to be told.
‘I think people enjoy the social history side, learning about what the everyday lives of people, both those with status and ordinary working people, were like. It’s the everyday things, like what people ate and drank, what they wore, the customs they had and how they celebrated, that we can all relate to.’
While this is her first published work, Jackie already has ideas for further local history titles, children's books and works focusing on the medieval period.
The new book is currently available directly from Jackie, who hopes to have copies stocked in local shops in the coming months.
It is priced at £25, and interested readers can contact her on 07624 425759 for more information or to purchase a copy.