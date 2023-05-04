Ramsey Grammar School Farm opened its gates for a family friendly day as part of the UK-wide School Farms Day.
The celebration was organised by Social Farms & Gardens and the School Farms Network (SF&G), a UK-wide charity supporting communities to farm, garden and grow together.
School Farms Network was set up as a mutual support and specialist network and there are now more than 120 school farms in the UK cordinated by SF&G.
The charity offers support and assistance to existing school-based farms and to teachers and parents wishing to start a new school farm.
Ramsey Grammar School has the only school farm in the Isle of Man: it is in the school grounds, with some additional grazing nearby.
Rural science has been taught at the school since the 1940s.
It is now taught once a week to all students in Key Stage 3, around 500, as part of the science curriculum. Students get hands on growing crops and they hatch eggs, which have been laid by the farm’s chickens, by using the incubators.
When they move on to Key Stage 4 they have the option of studying for an SQA Level 5 National Progression Awards – Rural Skills – Agriculture, and in Key Stage 5 they can take the Level 6 SQCF National Certificate - Agriculture.
The farm incorporates two rural science labs, poultry pen, polytunnel, sheep shed, greenhouse, vegetable plots, school orchard, six bee hives, and a purpose built piggery with teaching gallery for students to sit and take notes.
Their livestock includes two pigs, 20 Dorset sheep and 25 chickens.
The farm regularly hosts community groups, including Brownies, Rainbows, nurseries, SEN departments from other schools, and visits island primary schools and nursing homes with the livestock and students.
Rural science teacher, Marion Arthur, said: ‘Any schools or groups who are interested in setting up something similar, whatever the size, can contact me as vice chair of the Schools Farm Network.’