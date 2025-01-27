A Douglas high school has paid a heartfelt tribute to Peter Quayle, its much loved gardener, who died aged 81 on Tuesday, January 21 following a short illness.
In a post shared on Ballakermeen High School’s Facebook page on Monday, the school described Peter as a dedicated and cherished member of the team, who had cared for the grounds for more than six years.
During his tenure, Peter’s meticulous work earned the school second place in the 2021 Douglas in Bloom competition.
The tribute read: ‘We will all miss Peter more than words can express.
‘He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.
‘He was an inspiration to many and a true gentleman.’
Peter’s family, including his daughter Christina, son-in-law Craig, granddaughters Scarlett and Skyler, and his brother Alan, have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support.
Peter was also remembered as the loving companion of Janet and a dear friend to Sandra.
Since the news was announced, many have expressed their sadness at Peter’s death.
One person said: ‘It’s hard to imagine Ballakermeen without thinking of Peter, a wonderful and very dear friend to so many.’
Another added: ‘The beautiful flower beds he created will be a fitting and lasting legacy’.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 10am at St. German's Cathedral in Peel, followed by a private family burial.
Floral tributes are welcome and can be sent to David Lancaster Funeral Directors. Donations in Peter’s memory may also be made to Hospice Isle of Man.
For further enquiries, you can contact David Lancaster Funeral Directors on 842945.