Andrea said: ‘We have a lot of interest, which ranges from pilots that have not flown for years and want to get back into it, qualified pilots looking to rent our plane on an hourly basis to fly themselves places, student pilots that were left stranded with unfinished licences due the two previous flying schools closing and who now want to continue their training, new students fulfilling the dream of becoming pilots and many people looking for one-off flights as a gift to loved ones.