A draft English Literacy Framework is currently being piloted in some of the island’s schools.
That is according to the Minister for Education, Sports and Culture, Julie Edge who was questioned on the matter by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse in the House of Keys.
Mr Moorhouse asked for a statement on the new literacy framework and if as part of her statement, she will explain the department’s approach to dyslexia.
Ms Edge said that there was a recent consultation on literacy, which sought the views of parents, carers and teachers on how the department could better support children with specific literacy difficulties such as dyslexia.
The results of which, published in 2022, were used to create a draft English core curriculum which is currently running in eight of the island’s schools and will run to the end of the academic year.
Participation in the pilot is voluntary.
Ms Edge said: ‘During this period headteachers and senior leaders from the eight schools will provide feedback on how they believe the provision can best meet the needs of all our learners.
‘The department’s approach to dyslexia is a needs based approach.
‘This focuses on the individual’s literacy profile in order to identify where support is required.
‘A needs based approach refers to establishing a comprehensive understanding of the pupils individual needs, and from this developing a personalised plan of support without the requirement of formal diagnosis being in place, which is distinct from the medical model which requires a formal diagnosis of the condition before any treatment, support and provision can be accessed.’
The roll out of the framework to all of the island’s schools can be expected in the academic year of 2024 to 2025, which is to ensure that there is a consistent framework for English provision across the island’s schools, according to Ms Edge. She said if a school wishes to partake in the pilot at any point in the academic year, they can contact her department.