The Scout Association is looking for more volunteers

It is currently looking for leaders, assistant leaders and a group Scout leader in the south and centre of the island.

Island commissioner Guy Thompson said: ‘We can train you to be a leader or alternatively, if you have children presently in Scouting or have been in Scouting, you would have insight as to how our organisation works and you would be welcome to join us.

‘We are also looking for adult supporters or occasional helpers within the group nearest to you.

‘We also have a group in the north for children that need support and a similar group in the south of the island who meet on a Wednesday morning and a Thursday afternoon.’

To contact Mr Thompson, phone 07624 466402 or email on [email protected]

The Scout Association Isle of Man provides groups for people from four to 18 years old.

It start swith Squirrels then Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers and there is an older section for adults between the ages of 18 to 25 and this section is called Network.

Mr Thompson said: ‘We offer unparalleled activities to our young people which includes kayaking, bush-craft, rock climbing, archery, axe throwing and much more and all under the supervision of UK qualified instructors and we teach our leaders these skills to enable them to gain permits so they too can deliver these skills locally.