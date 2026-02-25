A sculpture by renowned artist, the late Bryan Kneale, has been returned to its plinth outside the Manx Museum, 12 months after it was removed for much-needed restoration.
The steel sculpture Yn Arreyder has spent nearly 40 years keeping watch over Douglas Bay, having first been installed in 1977.
Yn Arreyder translates from the Manx as The Watchman.
In February last year, it was craned from its plinth, Manx National Heritage having said the elements had taken their toll on the artwork.
A detailed condition assessment of its overall condition was carried out by MNH ahead of specialist conservation treatment.
And on Wednesday this week the sculpture was returned to public display in the museum grounds.
While Yn Arreyder was being installed, the footbridge between the Chester Street car park and the museum was closed to pedestrians.