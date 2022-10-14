Seacat sailing from Liverpool brought forward on Saturday
Friday 14th October 2022 10:30 am
Manannan ()
Saturday evening’s Manannan sailing from Liverpool to the Isle of Man has been brought forward to tomorrow afternoon because of forecast bad weather.
The fastcraft will now depart Merseyside at 2.30pm instead of its original 7.15pm departure time.
No other Steam Packet sailings have been altered at this time.
