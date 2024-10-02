A seal pup has had to be rescued after being found abandoned on Laxey beach.
Traditionally, when seals are seen languishing on beaches, the animals are merely resting up and are usually fine.
But after spotting and observing the pup on Laxey beach for a couple of days, Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) took the decision to take the animal into care.
In a statement online, MWT said: ‘Last night (Tuesday) we recovered the abandoned pup off Laxey beach.
‘This was a last resort. It is now at the seal rehab centre being looked after.
‘As you can imagine it is a hungry pup. If you have any fish to help feed it then please drop them off at the office in Peel. Isabella (named after the Laxey wheel) would be very grateful.’
People were previously warned to stay away from young seals which may be resting on the island’s beaches.
Seal pupping season is here which means more pups can be seen on beaches across the Isle of Man.
And while people may be tempted to get a closer look or even concerned the seal could be hurt, they have been urged to stay back and keep dogs away from the animals.
Earlier this week, Isle of Man Harbours posted a photo of the pup at Laxey online, saying: ‘Seal pups can rest up to a week out of water. Keep dogs away until it can safely go back to sea.’
Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch has also taken to online forums explaining that Manx Wildlife Trust even employs ‘seal sitters’ in a bid to protect them.
It said: ‘Manx Wildlife Trust have a team of 'seal sitter' volunteers who attend busy beaches where a seal is hauled out. The seal sitter will ask people to keep their distance, control any dogs and will put signs up.
‘As pupping season begins, please remember that seal pups need to haul out onto beaches to sleep and conserve energy. They are born at a harsh time of year, when the sea is often choppy and stormy.
‘If a seal pup is scared back in to the water before it is rested, it can cause sickness and trauma. Please leave seal pups alone and try not to worry too much. Do not go close to them or touch them in any way.’