The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer has announced he plans to appoint a new captain of the Parish of Malew in due course.
The position has been vacant since the death of the previous Captain, Roy Gelling, on November 8. Mr Gelling held the position since 1996.
The Lieutenant Governor said: ‘I was deeply saddened by the death of Roy Gelling.
‘He conducted his duties with dignity and honour, and he will be greatly missed by the community and all who knew him.’
His Excellency plans to appoint a new Captain in due course, and enquiries concerning the appointment should be made to the Chief of Staff.