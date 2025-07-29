A section of the A18 Mountain Road is shut this morning following a crash.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the closure at 8.15am today (Tuesday).
The commuter route is shut from the Beinn Y Phott junction to the Creg Ny Baa.
A Police spokesperson said: ‘There is a road closure between the Creg Ny Baa and the Beinn Y Phott junction due to an RTC on the Mountain Road.’
Officers are currently at the scene, but it remains unclear how long the route will be closed for.
Police have asked motorists to find an alternative route.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Constabulary for further information.