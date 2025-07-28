The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company says all Manannan sailings scheduled for Tuesday remain in doubt, with a final decision to be made by 5.30am tomorrow morning.
In a customer update issued just after 5pm today (Monday), the ferry operator said technical issues are still ongoing with the fast craft, following a generator failure which led to the cancellation of all sailings on Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday's planned 7am sailing to Dublin and its 10.45am return, as well as the 3pm and 7.45pm crossings to and from Liverpool, all remain subject to confirmation.
A further update is expected by 7.30pm this evening, depending on repair progress and the advice of specialist engineers who are now assisting the Steam Packet’s own workshop team.
In the meantime, Ben-my-Chree will carry out another freight-only sailing to and from Heysham tonight.
The Steam Packet says this is to help maximise space for displaced Manannan passengers aboard the Manxman, which continues to operate its usual daily passenger services to the UK.
Due to freight capacity requirements, Ben-my-Chree cannot be used for additional public passenger services.
The company has reiterated that coach transfers for foot passengers between Liverpool and Heysham will continue free of charge for as long as required, while Manannan remains out of action.
Customers with bookings on any of Tuesday’s sailings may change their travel plans online without amendment fees or request a full refund.
Those without online accounts can contact the reservations team directly or visit the ferry terminals during opening hours.
IOMSPC Managing Director Brian Thomson commented, ‘Everyone in the Company is working as hard as possible to resolve this situation and to assist everyone to get where they need to go.
‘Our advice is if you need to make changes to your booking is that the quickest place to do this is online.
‘If you do need to speak to a member of our team please ensure you have all your booking details to hand to make this as quick and convenient as possible for you.
‘Please also remember to be polite and patient – we’re handling a very large number of calls and enquiries, our teams are working as quickly as they can, while we can sympathise with the frustration, our people deserve respect and civility.’