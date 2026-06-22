Organisers of this month’s Onchan Secret Gardens event have hailed it an ‘outstanding success’.
Fifteen secret gardens across the village and parish of Onchan were opened to the public over the weekend of June 13 and 14.
With more than 1,184 booklets sold, alongside the sale of burgers, sausages, sandwiches, cakes, and hundreds of cups of tea, the event raised an impressive £10,000 in support of charities Sight Matters and Housing Matters.
The event, now in its second year, has established itself as a much-anticipated date in Onchan’s calendar.
Manx Wildlife Trust opened the Onchan Wetlands to the public over the weekend and Onchan Silver Band performed at Government House on Sunday lunchtime.
Organiser Rob Callister MHK said: ‘A heartfelt thank you is extended to everyone who supported Onchan Secret Gardens 2026 and helped make it another outstanding success.
‘Whether purchasing a booklet, visiting the gardens, buying raffle tickets, or simply enjoying the refreshments, the event created a truly special weekend for the island’s community.’
Mr Callister said preparing and presenting each secret garden required significant time, effort, and dedication, and their contribution was central to the success of the event.
He said: ‘Special thanks are also extended to His Excellency and Lady Lorimer for once again opening the gardens at Government House, as well as to the staff and volunteers who supported the event throughout the weekend.
‘The success of the event would not have been possible without the invaluable support of the Onchan Rotary Club, whose members provided marshals, and the Onchan District Commissioners, who prepared and opened two gardens.’
Booklet sales were strongly supported by Kirby Garden Centre, Onchan Library, and Sight Matters, with these advance sales being instrumental to the event’s success.
Organisers can now look forward to welcoming the public back again in 2028.