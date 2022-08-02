Second phase of construction for hyperbaric chamber
Subscribe newsletter
The charity that’s building a new hyperbaric chamber in Douglas has ordered more specialist equipment as it starts the second phase of construction.
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Service has been able to make the move after it was given £300,000 by island resident Ivan Soulsbury in April.
Work has now been completed at the hyperbaric facility in Peel Road, Douglas, on the new examination room, plant rooms and workshop area.
After the chamber arrives in the late autumn, there will be an in depth programme of reconstruction.
This will include the provision of a control room together with the external wall and reception area.
When the building has been completed the chamber manufacturer will come to the island to install and commission the vessel and all its associated equipment in the spring.
The charity is now raising money to fund future services.
This will include the employment of all qualified staff together with the implementation of professional service contracts and budgeting to meet running costs.
The charity needs to raise £300,000 to meet its next target.
Hyperbaric medicine is used for emergency treatments such as decompression illness, divers suffering with ‘the bends’, carbon monoxide poisoning and gas and air embolisms together with certain medical conditions which respond to oxygen therapy .
These include burns, crush injuries and compartment syndrome, enhanced healing of selected wounds, severe anaemia, chronic osteomyelitis, radiation tissue damage, compromised skin grafts and flaps as well as other conditions.
See website for details www.hbot im.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |