A section of the A3 near Bishopscourt in Michael will be closed next week while a large elm tree infected with Dutch elm disease is removed.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) says the tree, which is dead and at risk of falling into the highway, will be felled by an arborist on behalf of the property owner.
To ensure safety, the road will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians from 9.30am to 3.30pm between Monday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 29.
If poor weather, particularly high winds, delay the work, the closure may be rescheduled to Thursday, October 30.