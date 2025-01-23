An emergency road closure means that a section of the Peel to Douglas road will be shut until 6pm at the latest this evening.
The A1 will be closed from Ballagarey Road in Glen Vine as far as the roundabout at Braddan Church, Braddan.
The closure will be in force until no later than 6pm.
This closure is required to allow the landowner at Glendarragh, near Glen Vine, to fell a large roadside tree, which is reported to be in danger of falling onto the carriageway.
The principal diversion route during the closure will be Quarterbridge/New Castletown Road/Cooil Road/ Braaid Road/Glen Darragh Road.
Residents that live between Braddan Church and Union Mills will be afforded access from Braddan Church roundabout.