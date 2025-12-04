A young grey seal has been rescued from a beach in the north of the island amid concerns over its condition.
The seal was found at Port Lewaigue, near Ramsey, where it appeared to be underweight and struggling.
Staff from Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) rescued the seal earlier this week and is now receiving care.
Posting on social media, MWT said: ‘On Sunday, we rescued a young grey seal from Port Lewaigue. It was underweight and unwell, so we transported it to the rehabilitation centre, where it’s now receiving the care it needs.
‘A big thank-you to Freya, one of our new trainees, who helped with the rescue.’
If you’d like to support the recovery of this seal and others like it, you can donate to MWT by visiting: www.mwt.im/donate